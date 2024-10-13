Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,858 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 3,096.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

