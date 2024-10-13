Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $37,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

EVN opened at $10.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.