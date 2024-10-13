Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 228,589 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 453,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 284,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

VRNS opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.