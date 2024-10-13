Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 422 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

