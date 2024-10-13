Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.7 %

BLDR stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.97.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

