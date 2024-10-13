Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 253.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,642,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Flywire by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,810,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 453,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.