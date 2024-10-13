Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Water Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of WTII stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Water Technologies International

Featured Articles

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

