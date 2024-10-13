Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 16,987 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 16,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,099.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,213.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,182,000 after acquiring an additional 277,499 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 150,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

