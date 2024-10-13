Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 16,987 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 16,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,099.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,213.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,182,000 after acquiring an additional 277,499 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 150,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.