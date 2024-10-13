Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $293,531.40 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $293,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,345.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ ELVN opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $28.62.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
