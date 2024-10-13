Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $293,531.40 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $293,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,345.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

