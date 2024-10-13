Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,116 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 11,136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.