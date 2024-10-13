Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

