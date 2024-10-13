Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $52,000 Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 688.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Creative Planning raised its stake in AppFolio by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.9 %

APPF stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.38.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $8,327,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

