Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 306.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

