704 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $91.93.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.