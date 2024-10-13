ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 2,341.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $14,383,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 638.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,949 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.64%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

