2,063 Shares in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,907.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,402 shares of company stock worth $42,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

