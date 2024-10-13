Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,771 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

