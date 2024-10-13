SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $148.32 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.