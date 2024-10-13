Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.