Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 10,520 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Trading Up 1.8 %

SABR opened at $3.36 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

