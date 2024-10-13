20,675 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.