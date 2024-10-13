Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
