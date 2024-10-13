Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 413 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.58 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.