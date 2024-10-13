Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DJD stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

