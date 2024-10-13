Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 318,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.