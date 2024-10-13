Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,772,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,343,149.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,137 shares of company stock worth $2,096,926. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.