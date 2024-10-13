Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $71,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Stantec by 8.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 253,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,850,000 after acquiring an additional 806,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

