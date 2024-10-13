Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 241 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in RB Global by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,263.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,263.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

