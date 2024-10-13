Creative Planning Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemed were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Stock Down 0.0 %
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
