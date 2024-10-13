Creative Planning Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemed were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $589.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.