Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $66,000 in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 173.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 402,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.