Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $66,000 in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 173.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 402,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.63.
ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
