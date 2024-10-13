Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 124 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in WEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WEX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Up 1.5 %

WEX stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,445 shares of company stock valued at $997,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

