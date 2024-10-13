NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $14,062,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217,687 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

