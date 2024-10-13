Creative Planning Has $670,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 6,069,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 778,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

