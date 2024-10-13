Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Grows By 186.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the September 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

