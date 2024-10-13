Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rises By 188.1%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the September 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

INTZ stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

