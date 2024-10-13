Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321,955 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

