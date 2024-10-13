JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 171.4% in September

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JE Cleantech Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ JCSE opened at $1.42 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
