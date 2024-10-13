JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 171.4% in September

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ JCSE opened at $1.42 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

