LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the September 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,482.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $104.10 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

