Bank of America Boosts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $84.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 132.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares during the period. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,765,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.