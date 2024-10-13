Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s previous close.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 522,973 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

