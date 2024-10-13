Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $1,425,434.88.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

Shares of S stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 391.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

