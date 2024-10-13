The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 924,466 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CG

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.