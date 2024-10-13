Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. Equities analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

