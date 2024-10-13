Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.
Read Our Latest Report on KBDC
Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. Equities analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson BDC
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.