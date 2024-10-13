Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.57 on Friday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52.

Organization of Football Prognostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2656 per share. This is a positive change from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

