Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Increases By 167.4%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

CELZ stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

