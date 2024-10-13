Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

