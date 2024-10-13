Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

