Creative Planning Has $735,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

