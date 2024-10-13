Creative Planning Purchases 2,681 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of TriMas worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TriMas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

