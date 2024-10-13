Creative Planning Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 427.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 58,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

